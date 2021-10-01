BBNaija Season 6 drama ends this weekend

After 10 weeks of Big Brother Naija fans stunning their faves and non-stop drama from the housemates, the BBNaija: Shine Ya Eye season wraps up this weekend on Sunday, 3 October, 2021.

The season finale will be available for streaming on the Showmax app from 7 pm WAT.

Finalists Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere, and White Money are in the running to win the ultimate prize of N90 million and bragging rights as the winner of the biggest reality show on the continent.

For the first time in the history of the BBNaija show, fans in the UK got the chance to stream the show 24/7 this season via Showmax.

Since the start of the BBNaija: Shine Ya Eye season, the show has remained the most-watched title on the Showmax platform in Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK. This is closely followed by the Showmax exclusive talk show, The Buzz, hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

The Buzz has featured a host of celebrity guests through the season including BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke, Beat FM media personalities Toolz and Gbemi, and veteran comedian Basketmouth, who serves as Executive Producer for Showmax’s forthcoming comedy-drama, Ghana Jollof.

After the season finale on Sunday, the Shine Ya Eye winner and the top 5 will get the chance to have a no-holds-barred chat with Toke on their time in the house and their lives post-BBN on a special episode of The Buzz which will air exclusively on Showmax on Wednesday, 6 October, 2021.