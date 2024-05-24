Oyo government orders immediate recruitment of medical workers

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, has approved the immediate recruitment of medical experts in the state.

Akin Fagbemi, Chairman, Hospitals Management Board, in a statement on Thursday, stated that the development came as a means to resolve some of the issues faced by the healthcare workers in the state.

The medical workers approved for recruitment include doctors, nurses, and consultants, among others.

He stated this at the end of the meeting held with the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Ibadan.

“The governor has approved the immediate recruitment of consultants, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

“The significance of the governor’s decision to recruit additional healthcare professionals as it directly addresses the shortage of staff in hospitals and healthcare centres across the state.

“We praise him for promoting transparency and accountability within the health sector, which aligns with the core values essential for providing quality healthcare services,” he said.

BusinessDay, in its invesigation (https://businessday.ng/investigation/article/lautech-teaching-hospital-suffers-critical-staff-shortage-as-doctors-leave-for-better-pay-working-conditions/) published in May revealed that health workers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital were facing multitude challenges, including gruelling workloads, stagnant salaries, and a low hazard allowance.

This situation led to a concerning exodus of staff, jeopardising the quality of care provided at the facility and leading to a situation where 70 resident doctors, 10 house officers are doing the work of 238 individuals.

On Tuesday, Oyo state chapter of the NANNM ordered its members to begin on an indefinite strike, over non-response of the State Government to its eight-point request.

Meanwhile, Fagbemi hailed for Makinde’s action towards addressing the concerns of healthcare workers in the state.