Bauchi youths group back Khalifa for senatorial seat

Some Bauchi youths under the umbrella of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have described Ambassador Khalifa Sani Abdullahi better known as Danmajen Chiroman Bauchi as the credible candidate and the choice of the people for the Bauchi South Senatorial district to come in 2023.

In a statement from the group after a meeting at the ZLP party Secretariate Tuesday, the group promised to continue with mobilization, educating people about Khalifa’s political struggles ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Leader of the group Abdulrasheed Ubate said that the candidate of their party has done a very wonderful job for the good people of the southern part of the state.

The youths noted that since the creation of the state and based on their analysis no one is competent, capable and qualified to rescue the good people of southern Bauchi like the Ambassador.

Urging their members to stay focused and firm as Khalifa is ever ready and committed to bring more developmental projects in the area, the youths’ leader drew the attention of the members against fake and unfulfilled promises from the opposition party that could make them change their minds.

On her part, Hajiya Ramatu Dauda said this time around youth should be given a chance to rule.

“Electorates are ready to vote youths this time around in the Bauchi South Senatorial seat,” Dauda said.

She added that the root of Nigeria’s problems is over-aged people, who do not have current experience in leadership.

“Only a youth can understand the problems of this generation,” said Hafsat.

She further said ” We have presented Hon. Khalifa Sani Abdullahi to the good people of Bauchi South to carefully make the choice of who would give them quality representation,” Dauda added.