Bauchi records one death as cholera cases increase to 50

Over fifty cases of cholera were recorded in three local government areas of Bauchi State, just as one death was recorded in the period under review.

The local government areas affected by Cholera in Bauchi State, included Bauchi, Giade and Toro local government areas.

Rilwanu Mohammed, the executive chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board, stated this in Bauchi shortly after the flag-off of the 2024 MNCH Week.

“It started with 30 cases in Giade. A few days ago, we recorded four suspected cases in Bauchi LGA. Out of this number, we have one death from the suspected cases.

“Health workers are working round the clock to ensure that all suspected cases are treated. We have taken samples to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and we are waiting for the results to know the status of the cases”, he said.

The executive chairman however stated that the State is ready to ensure that there is no outbreak, stressing that all the international development partners including UNICEF, WHO and other relevant agencies are cooperating with the State in that regard.

He said that the testing at the NCDC would take a little time as the suspected cases had gone to the NCDC testing centre and each must be well scrutinized to determine its status.

“Some months ago, there was a reported case of gastroenteritis in Ningi when about 100 students had food poisoning. We promptly responded and ensured that it was treated”, he said.

Mohammed noted that the Board was working and collaborating with agencies such as BASEPA on the need to clear the waterways so that rainwater and other wastewater would have eased away.

Mohammed however submitted that education and enlightenment were going on across the State to ensure that the people maintain the required status of hygiene to avoid cholera.