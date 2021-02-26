Bandits abduct over 300 students from Zamfara girls’ school

Over 300 students are reported to have been abducted by armed bandits from a girls’ secondary school in Zamfara State, in Nigeria’s northwest region.

This is coming barely two weeks after over 20 students were abducted by armed bandits from a government-run school in Niger State.

The bandits invaded Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State at about 1 am on Friday with Hilux vehicles and motorcycles and forcefully evacuated the students, according to reports.

Reports suggest that some of the bandits were in uniforms and pretended to be security personnel, then later broke into the students’ hostels and abducted more than 300 of them.

A teacher in the school, who confirmed the attack to BBC Hausa, put the number of kidnapped students at about 300.