Babymigo releases 2022 list of 30 best workplaces for mums in Nigeria

Babymigo, Nigeria’s growing community for parents, has announced the 30 best organisations for mums to work in Nigeria in a first-of-its-kind campaign.

The 2022 list features organisations with favourable and family-friendly work policies, systems and internal practices ranging from pay and benefits to company culture.

As part of the 30 Best Places For Mums to Work in Nigeria, Babymigo celebrates Reckitt, MTN, Sterling Bank and Softcom, among others.

According to a statement made available to the media, the list was curated by an experienced team of industry experts after a rigorous process and careful scrutinization of nominated organisations by the public.

“As a startup focused on developing innovative solutions to equip and empower parents, we are excited to have embarked on this campaign to identify, spotlight and recognise organisations that make it easier for mums to thrive in the workplace. Our goal is to applaud efforts and encourage institutions to support women in achieving a healthy family-work balance, thereby raising wholesome children and the next generation of changemakers.” Kemi Olawoye, CEO/Co-founder of Babymigo stated.

Selected organisations were required to fulfil a minimum of five of the following criteria: a minimum of 12 weeks paid maternity leave, a minimum of two weeks paid paternity leave, a working HMO, office breastfeeding stations or pumping sites, on-site daycare or partnerships with surrounding daycares, flexible/hybrid work system, postpartum phase back program, an active HR department to listen to feedback, career advancement opportunities.

According to her, Babymigo is Nigeria’s fastest growing parenting community focused on providing expert-led information, tools, resources and hyper-local support services for expectant mums and parents.

“The process of selection was a thorough, extensive and rigorous one with our team of experts. Nomination was first open to the public, followed by a comprehensive internal selection process,” she stated.

Some organisations on the list include Sterling Bank, Reckitt, 54Gene, MTN, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Interswitch, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Television Continental and Total Nigeria. The selected organisations have favourable policies for working parents and have stood out in empowering women to have a healthy family-work life.

Since inception, Babymigo has registered over 250,000 users with a vision to empower 10 million parents and expectant mums across Africa to make informed decisions during pregnancy and parenthood, thereby reducing avoidable maternal and infant mortality.