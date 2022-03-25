Isabella Uzuakpunwa crowns Cussons Baby of the year

Isabella Uzuakpunwa recently emerged baby of the year at the grand finale of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition for its 8th season, which is the flagship baby competition of Nigeria’s foremost Baby Brand, Cussons Baby.

“The competition has since its inception grown to become an amazing way to celebrate the child-parent bond, and we’re happy to be the platform that showcases this to the world. This is especially in line with this year’s theme ‘little Champs’, which gave us the opportunity to behold the amazing wonders our little ones possess,” said Gbenga Akindele, head of category, personal care, PZ Cussons.

According to Akindele, the competition has been running for over eight years and has maintained its status as the biggest baby competition in Nigeria. He further congratulated all winners on their commitment to the competition, and assured of Cussons Baby’s commitment to keeping its brand promise of ‘growing together naturally with every family’.

The winner and Cussons Baby of the year, Isabella Uzuakpunwa went home with 2 million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. Baby Uloma Onu-Ndukwe emerged the first runner-up, going home with the sum of one million naira and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products.

Following closely behind was the second runner-up, baby Leroy Sam who was the lucky winner of N500,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons baby products. The 4th to 10th winners were given N100,000 and 3 months’ supply of Cussons baby products.

Special category babies and outstanding champs were not left out, as Cussons awarded babies in the category of cutest baby, most creative video, most charming video and Toothy smile. These special category winners each received N50,000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

Also speaking at the event, the Uzuakpunwa family, parents of the winner expressed their excitement and gratitude, saying, “we are overjoyed at the outcome today, and so proud of our baby Isabella. We want to appreciate Cussons Baby for giving our child this platform to shine”.

Cussons Baby, an international brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African/Nigerian market for more than four decades, providing solutions for mothers and the skincare needs of their babies.