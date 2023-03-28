AUN appoints Frazier as new president/vice chancellor

The Governing Council of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced the appointment of DeWayne Frazier as president/vice-chancellor. A statement from the University, signed by Daniel Okereke, executive director, Communications, said.

Frazier, currently serving as University Provost at Iowa Wesleyan University in the United States, has over 25 years of experience in higher education and has worked in senior administration for 15 years.

He holds his Ph.D. from the University of Louisville and his undergraduate degree from Campbellsville University, where he graduated with honors. He is also a graduate of Patterson School for Diplomacy and International Commerce programme on the campus of the University of Kentucky and completed his study abroad experience at Imperial College of England during his junior year abroad.

The Chairman of the AUN Governing Council (GC), Senator Ben Obi, who announced the appointment, said the Board and Council chose Frazier in recognition of his broad experience in business and management at higher academic institutions combined with his energy and youthfulness.

Obi said: “We wish him good luck as he settles for the work at hand. We of the GC wish to express our gratitude to the Founder, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, for his support and encouragement, in concluding the process.”

Frazier is known as an academic entrepreneur, and his career is marked by enrollment growth through creative educational programming.

Frazier’s portfolio currently includes the Adult and Graduate Programmes, library services, academic support, international education, Registrar Office, career services, community service & Service Learning office, and the university academic divisions (Business, Education, Humanities, Nursing, and Sciences).

Frazier serves on the President’s Cabinet and is a full professor in the Division of Business. He is the Chief Academic for the university. Under Frazier’s leadership, Iowa Wesleyan has increased international student enrollment by over 500percent and has grown the online programmes exponentially.

The sixth President of the University since its founding in 2003, Frazier is joining the prestigious technology-intensive institution based in Yola, Adamawa State, at a period of expansion and consolidation in student enrollment and academic infrastructures.

It also coincides with a long period of sustained peace and security in Adamawa and surrounding states, which has boosted Yola’s profile in business, commercial, and educational activities.

Frazier heartily accepted the appointment to lead AUN: “As one who is passionate about making a positive impact and creating meaningful change, I am drawn to the vibrant culture and rich potential of Nigeria. I believe that by working at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), I can collaborate with the incredibly talented campus community to make a real difference in the region, continent, and world. AUN is an ascending university and I look forward to the opportunity to help add to the institution’s trajectory and impressive reputation.”

With a global faculty and world-class academic and residential facilities, the American University of Nigeria, Africa’s Premier Development University, accepts students from all Nigerian states, Africa, and the rest of the world.

AUN offers 25 courses with 21 concentrations through its Schools of Arts and Sciences, Business and Entrepreneurship, Information Technology and Computing, Law, and Engineering.

The AUN Graduate School offers Master, Doctoral, and In-Person/Hybrid Post-Graduate Courses in Information Technology and Computing, Communication for Behavior Change (in conjunction with UNICEF) and Business Management programs. All courses are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).