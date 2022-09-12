Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah unfortunate, condemnable — Obi

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the shooting at Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra State, yesterday targeted at the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, describing it as “unfortunate and condemnable.”

Obi said he was saddened when he heard about the news, especially when lives were lost. He called on the perpetrators of such crimes nationwide to have a re-think about their actions, which he described as “injurious to the growth and development Nigeria urgently needs now that suffering abounds in the land.”

Obi, who described most of the shootings going on in every part of the country as one of the cumulative effects of bad leadership over the years, said that the best way to tackle them was to go to the root causes of discontent in the land and nip them in the bud rather than pretending that Nigeria has been fair to Nigerians.

Part of his words: “I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society. I reiterate my unwavering commitment to put an end to all forms of violence in different parts of the country by seeking the root causes, under my watch, when elected the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Violence and killings of Nigerians under any guise whatsoever will not be accepted or tolerated under my watch as President.”

Commiserating with Governor Chukwuma Soludo, he encouraged him not to relent in his efforts to restore sanity to the state.

Obi also commiserated with the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the affected families over the painful incident and loss of lives.

“I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence,” he said.