Atiku in Minna, visits Babangida, commiserates with Niger governor over security crisis

A former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, has visited former Military president, Ibrahim Babangida, at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting, which was described as private, lasted for about one hour. No disclosure was made on the discussion between the two men.

BusinessDay however, gathered that it was part of Atiku’s consultations over his touted presidential ambition in 2023.

Atiku, who is yet to make a formal declaration had contested the presidency twice on the platform of the PDP but failed.

From the Hilltop mansion, Atiku’s train moved to the Government House, Niger State, where he paid the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello a courtesy visit.

Read Also: How zoning may disrupt 2023 electoral process

Speaking briefly with Journalists after the visit, the former Vice President said he was in the Government House to pay a sympathy visit to the governor over the incessant insecurity situation confronting the state, especially in the past few months.

“I only came on a courtesy visit to the Governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger State.

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate,” Atiku said.

When asked about his Presidential ambition, Atiku said he would make it known when the time comes.

“I have only come on a visit. I will let you know about my Presidential ambition at the appropriate time,” he said.