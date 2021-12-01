At 74.15% completion, Lekki Port is ahead of 2022 target

Construction works at the project site of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Nigeria’s first deepest port has reached 74.15 percent as of November 28, 2021, the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has said.

According to the Lekki Port Construction Completion Status report that was sent to BusinessDay, dredging and reclamation works have reached 85.38 percent while the building of quay walls has reached 77.96 percent.

The construction completion status report further stated that the effort to complete construction works at the breakwater has gained significant improvement as it now stands at 75.94 percent.

On the construction of the landside infrastructure, the report disclosed that infrastructure at the port has gained significant attention as it now stands at 60.36 percent.

The development of Lekki Deep Seaport was to bridge a significant gap in the projected demand for containerised goods and the limited capacity of existing ports in Lagos to handle the boom.

It is expected to help decongest the Apapa Port, which is currently struggling with limited space and poor infrastructure to evacuate laden containers.

Commenting on the development, management of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited attributed the feat to the effort and dedication of China Harbour Engineering LFZ Enterprise towards the completion of the much-awaited port project.

“Kudos to our engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, China Harbour Engineering, for their continued dedication to completing the construction within the timeframe,” the management said.

Commenting earlier in October, Du Ruogang, managing director, said that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is working round-the-clock to ensure timely completion of the port project, and to deliver a world-class port that would be the deepest port in the Sub-Saharan African region.

Ruogang, who was confident that the port project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled, said the primary focus was to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations at Lekki.

The Port, which is being constructed on 90 hectares of land based on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement, would comprise of three containers, three liquid, and one dry bulk berths.

It is also expected to have 16.5 meters draught, which is the deepest in Nigeria, and to have a projected capacity of 2 .7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers per annum.

On the landside infrastructure made up of administrative buildings, sewage treatment plants, container yards among others, construction work is ongoing with the aim of meeting the completion timeline.