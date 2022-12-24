Asake pays tribute to lives lost in Brixton

Ahmed Ololade, Nigerian Afrobeats singer popularly known as Asake during his ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ concert in Lagos paid tribute to fans who lost their lives due to the stampede that happened during his performance at the O2 Academy arena, Brixton.

Midway into the show in Lagos, the singer stated that he lost people dear to him including those who were reported to have died at the hospital after being critically wounded during the stampede. He asked fans in attendance of his show for a minute of silence to honour those who died in Brixton.

Recalling the events of Friday 16th December 2022, organisers announced midway into Asake’s performance that they had to stop the show as the doors had been breached, creating pandemonium in the foyer of the building. According to reports, eight people were injured, four of whom were in critical condition and were being treated in a hospital with two people losing their lives to the crush. Gaby Hutchinson, a 23-year-old security guard, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, a mother of two from Newham, east London were among those who lost their lives.

Asake later went on performing his songs from his Extended Play and Album and also featured Fireboy DML, who is signed to the same label as him under Afrobeats rapper, Olamide’s YBNL and Empire distribution.

Fans however have reacted to the time Asake spent on stage having performed for a little over an hour. Many of whom are used to late arrivals by Nigerian artists were proved wrong by Asake as he showed up for his Lagos show at 11:37pm and performed till 12:39am. Some were struggling to find parking spaces at the Eko hotel ground and went in by 12:50 am only to find out the show had ended.

This was met with mixed reactions after the event and on social media as prices for the tickets were one of the most expensive in music concert history in Nigeria. VIP tickets sold for N70,000 with VVIP table tickets selling for N3 million and N10 million for larger tables.

Tickets to the show organised by Flytime Promotions at their 18th ‘Flytime Music Festival’ were sold out just days after it was announced, making the show organisers add an extra day to cater to fans who missed the first ticket sales. Day 3 of the Flutterwave Flytime music festival sees Asake Mount the Eko Convention stage for the second time in two days to perform hits from his critically acclaimed album ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’.

The festival comes to a close on Saturday 24th December as the ‘Flutterwave Flytime Music festival’ hosts Wizkid who as well as Asake had a good year in the music industry with the release of his album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.