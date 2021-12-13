ARM call for applicants for DAAYTA 2022

Assets and Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM), an asset management organization established 1994 has announced the Deji Alli ARM young Talent Award (DAAYTA) final pitch event in collaboration with TechnoVision.

The event will be held virtually on 8 April 2022 because of the recurring cases of coronavirus.

However, ARM has called on the brightest and most innovative start-up businesses ideas to apply and participate in DAAYTA 2022 as the application has kicked off.

DAAYTA programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honor of its founding CEO, Deji Alli, aimed to provide support to young entrepreneurs with smart and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them.

At the end of the program, the winner will receive funding of ₦12,000,000 over a period of one year to develop their business plan, complete an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Center in Lagos, Nigeria; and finance a 5-month acceleration support to develop their venture via a reputable entrepreneurial hub also in Lagos.

This edition of DAAYTA being coordinated by TechnoVision Communication LLC is the fourth edition following the pilot edition in 2015.

TechnoVision is the brand name for TechnoVision Communications Limited, a technology services company that advises clients on technology-led transformation and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa.

ARM is an investment management firm that provides a diverse range of asset management services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers