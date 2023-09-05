Appeal court staff to watch presidential tribunal verdict from home

The staff of the Court of Appeal in Abuja have been told to stay home on Wednesday when the presidential election petition tribunal is due to deliver its verdict on the challenge to the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal will be sitting in a special session to hear the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a memo to staff, the chief registrar of the court, Umar Bangari, said the decision was taken to create a “conducive and peaceful atmosphere” for the proceedings.

“Only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties, will be granted access into the courtroom,” Bangari said.

He added that extreme security measures would be in place to ensure the safety of all those involved in the proceedings.

The tribunal’s decision is closely watched by Nigerians, who are eager to know whether Tinubu will be confirmed as president or the election will be nullified.

The verdict will be delivered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.