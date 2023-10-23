Appeal Court nullifies Senate minority leader’s win, orders rerun

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned Senator Simon Mwadkwon’s victory. Mwadkwon serves as the Senate Minority Leader and represents the Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-member panel led by Justice Daudu Williams declared that Senator Mwadkwon’s nomination by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was not valid.

The panel expressed the opinion that the PDP had not fully adhered to court orders, particularly with regard to the absence of 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) participating in the congress.

Consequently, the court has ordered a new election for the Plateau North Senatorial seat to be held within 90 days.

A critical factor in their decision was the PDP’s failure to comply with an existing court order issued by the Plateau State High Court back in 2020.

This order mandated the PDP to conduct a congress before making any nominations. The Court of Appeal, led by Justice Okon Abang, also nullified the victory of the PDP’s Musa Avia, who represented Bassa North in the House of Representatives.