Senate mulls unbundling INEC for efficiency, diaspora voting

Nigeria’s Senate is considering unbundling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a bid to improve the umpire’s efficiency.

The Senate reached this positions after a two-day retreat in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state.

The senate is also making a case for diaspora voting, at least for the presidential election.

In a communique issued after the retreat, the senate said electronic transmission of election results should be mandatory.

“INEC should be unbundled to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation and conduct of elections,” the communique reads.

Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22.

“Introduce diaspora voting, at least for presidential elections, to enable citizens to vote, especially those on essential service abroad, such as military, paramilitary, and other security personnel abroad, Embassy staff, and other citizens.

Read also:Why INEC Chairman should not be appointed by the president

“Relating to political parties; stipulate sanctions for failure to submit the register of party members not later than 30 days before the date of party primaries, congresses, or conventions in relation to Section 77(3) EA22, which the political parties have observed in the breach in the 2023 elections without penalty.”

The red chamber said that a comprehensive national security strategy should be developed that addresses Nigeria’s needs.

“Promote community policing and engagement to identify and prevent terrorist attacks. The government should also work with civil society organizations and local/traditional communities to identify and address security concerns,” it said.

“Establish independent oversight mechanisms for the security sector. These mechanisms can help to investigate allegations of abuse and corruption and to ensure that security forces are accountable to the law”, the statement added.

Read also: INEC criticised for lack of due diligence in certificate verification

The upper legislative chamber stressed that it is necessary for the senate president and speaker of the house of representatives to be part of the security briefings that the president gets.