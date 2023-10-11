INEC criticised for lack of due diligence in certificate verification

Chukwudi Ezeobika, Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failure to conduct thorough investigations into the credentials and certificates submitted by candidates vying for public offices.

The activist made this known in a statement released on Monday and shared with the media in Lokoja.

The lawyer referred to the Chicago State University certificate controversy, which has raised questions about the integrity of leadership in Nigeria. Ezeobika remarked that INEC’s failure to address such issues adequately has caused significant embarrassment for the entire nation.

Read also: Upturning of many elections by tribunals puts doubt on INEC’s credibility

He stated, “This is an issue to be worried about as it raises serious questions on the integrity, capacity, and true independence of the Commission as currently constituted.”

Ezeobika further emphasised that INEC, with substantial funding from both the Nigerian government and international donours, should have been better equipped to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections. He called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to take more proactive measures to prevent such controversies in the future.