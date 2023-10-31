Appeal court affirms PDP’s candidate as Kogi central Senator

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the Kogi Central Senatorial Election winner held in February.

The court dismissed Abubakar Ohere’s appeal for lacking in merit. Ohere is currently represnting Kogi Central in the upper chamber. With the ruling, Natasha is set to replace him.

Earlier, in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The tribunal declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the actual winner of the election.

However, Ohere challenged the tribunal’s decision and headed to the appellate court to seek redress but the court further upheld Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.