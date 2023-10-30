Over 5m PVCs collected for Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber Poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said 5,169,692 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) have been distributed in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States ahead of the November 11 governorship elections.

Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Commission in a statement also explain that a combined total of 239,746 PVCs were yet to be collected in the three states.

Olumekun mentioned that as it was done in recent elections, including the 2023 general election, the Commission is publishing the comprehensive information of collected and uncollected PVCs in the three states on polling unit basis.

It warned all stakeholders to adhere to the information, pointing out that any vote from a polling unit in excess of the number of PVCs collected amounts to over voting.

The statement also stressed that the number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle.

The statement read in part: “The breakdown for the three States indicates that out of 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa State, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs and 39, 249 are uncollected.

“In Imo State, the number of registered voters is 2,419,922 out of which 2,318,919 have collected their PVCs and 101,003 are uncollected, while in Kogi State, out of 1,932,654 registered voters, 1,833,160 have collected their PVCs and leaving 99,494 uncollected.”

“The information also gives the distribution of the polling units by Local Government Areas, Registration Areas/Wards, the names of the polling units, their code numbers, number of registered voters and the number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs.

“Equally significantly, the list provides the names and locations of the two polling units in Bayelsa State and 38 in Imo State without registered voters. The detailed information has been uploaded to the Commission’s website www.inecnigeria.org” it said.