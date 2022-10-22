APC Youth Leader empowers 10,000 youths, women in Jigawa

Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has flagged off training and empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Jigawa State at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse.

The event was part of his visitation to the state in his on-going nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour, which began in the Northeast region of the country.

The trainees, in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, were drawn from the 27 councils in Jigawa State under the state’s implementation of the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, an effort led by Ahmed Muhammed Guma, the leader of the Tinubu/ MUD Support Organisation, in partnership with the Office of the National Youth Leader.

Guma is domesticating the youth empowerment initiative of the National Youth Leader, having served on the organising committee of the party’s novel, Progressive Young Leaders Summit, organised by Israel in Abuja last month.

Beneficiaries received training in various vocational skills, including catering, arts and crafts, and ICT. The multiphase training will last a couple of months.

Speaking at the event, Israel emphasised the importance of a skilled workforce to the nation, noting that the APC administration, including the one Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead if elected in 2023, is about employment and wealth creation.

He said, “Our party appreciates the importance of providing our youths, women, and other citizens with the requisite skills and support they need to attain self-reliance and inspire economic growth. We are about capacity building, job creation, and prosperity.”

This training is a testament to that and the country can expect more if the APC is supported to retain power next year.

Earlier, he was at the Jigawa State Secretariat where he hosted a Town Hall Meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state.

Present at the interactive session was Abubakar Sadiq Jallo, a member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly; Bala Usmab Chamo, the Dutse LG Chairman; Naijb Falalu Gantsa, SA on Urban Renewal; Hamza Mohammed, SA on Community Inclusion; Salisu Babura, SA Youth; members of support groups and the local leaders of the party.

Sharing his agenda for 2023 with the local youth leaders, Israel charged them to do all they can to ensure a total victory for the APC in all the elective positions up for contest in 2023.

Meanwhile, Israel has commended Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, for his outstanding performance in the state, describing him as an outstanding administrator and silent achiever.

Israel, who said this during a tour of some key projects of the Badaru administration in Jigawa State, where he is making an official visit as part of his ongoing nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour, noted that the giant strides justify his appointment as the northern coordinator of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and will ease his efforts toward securing the region for the party at the polls in 2023.

The National Youth Leader, according to a statement by Oyeyinka, was also at the GCC Granite Processing Company, a world-class model secondary school and other project sites across the state, where, according to him, “the transformative touch of Governor Badaru Abubakar was evident and positively impacting the lives of the people.”

Offering a remark during a meeting with the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate of the State, Malam Umar Namadi, and the national youth leader lauded the silent achievements of the administration, including its ‘exemplary’ inclusion of young people, which he said has placed the state on a ‘stable path of sustainable growth and development.’

In continuation of his tour of Northern states, Israel was in Katsina state, where he condoled families affected by bandits’ attacks in Batagarawa Local Government Area where he donated food and other relief materials to them.

Israel who visited the grieving families alongside Rikko Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina State, and other youth stakeholders expressed sadness over the incident and offered assurances on the commitment of the state and Federal Government to secure the release of all abducted members of the communities and put a final stop to insecurity in the country.

The youth leader in a release signed by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, said, “The attack was disheartening and we grieve with you. Please know that you are not alone.

“The state and federal government know your plight and I have obtained assurances that efforts are presently ongoing to secure the release of your relatives and neighbors who were sadly abducted, as well as to find a final solution to the insecurity challenge.

“Everyone here present has had to grapple with the emotional and physical pain of the absence of precious family members and breadwinners. Nothing short of a return will end this pain and we, as a party, will see to it that it is done.

“But in the meantime, I am donating food and other relief materials to all of you to alleviate this great pain even as I continue engagements with all relevant agencies over the quick rescue of your loved ones,” Isreal said.

The donation in Katsina adds to his humanitarian efforts in the northern region of the country where he kicked off his nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour.