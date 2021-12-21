APC set for February convention as CECPC forms sub-committees soon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be set for the conduct of the National Convention to elect National Officers of the party, slated for February 2022.

This development emerged on Monday after the 18th regular meeting of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House).

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, John Akpanudoedehe, the APC CECPC Secretary, said the Committee resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.

Read also: Crack in APC as leadership disowns group for dissolving Buni Caretaker

Akpanudoedehe who hurriedly left without fielding questions from journalists said the CECPC also deliberated on various national and party matters and resolved to engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

He said the APC Caretaker also; “congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that has positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration.”