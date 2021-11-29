Crack in APC as leadership disowns group for dissolving Buni Caretaker

A major crack occurred in the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday as the leadership disowned a youth movement which dissolved the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The group, called Progressive Youth Movement, on Monday announced the sacking of the Buni-led Committee and named a new National Caretaker Committee chaired by Mustapha Audu, son of former Kogi State Governor, Abubakar Audu.

At inaugural press conference in Abuja, the Audu faction fixed February 26, 2022 for the national convention of the party and zoned the next National Chairmanship position of the party to the North and Secretary to the South as well as other offices accordingly.

The factional APC Chairman explained that they were out to rescue the party from total collapse which the Buni-led Committee is plunging the party into.

“Today, we are here to inaugurate the PYM – CECPC, these young men and women of noble repute have been carefully selected and mandated by all the well-meaning young stakeholders of our great party the APC to plan and execute our convention before the end of February 2022.

“We are aware of the plethora of issues within the party, our party has had a history of shying away from true reconciliation and in many cases inflicting chastisement on members that should have been rewarded for their effort towards building the APC,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, John Akpanudoedehe, APC Caretaker Secretary, said the purported group and membership are unknown to the party, its structure or as a registered support group.

Akpanudoedehe said the party completely disowned the group and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.

He said it is: “Laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC now borders on treasonable felony. Relevant security bodies must now check and address their unscrupulous activities.

“The attention the purported group seeks will not be given to them by the party. We can only advise that the general public completely disregard them. Members of this group are not registered members of the APC and are being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion.

“As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum and the President produced February 2022 as the timeframe for the party’s National Convention.”