APC stakeholders demand immediate resignation of Buni-led committee

A group known as the Concerned All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders has called for the immediate resignation of the Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for glaring failures in managing the affairs of the party.

The group said if the Committee failed to resign, it should be immediately dissolved and a new committee whose task will be to immediately conduct the National Convention of the party be constituted.

The Buni-led Committee was constituted by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in June 2020 after the removal of Adams Oshiomhole with the mandate to organise a convention within six months to elect new leadership for the party, a task it is yet to achieve after the repeated extension of its timeline spanning to over a year.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the APC Concerned Stakeholders also called on all members of the party across the country, and particularly its leaders, to join hands and ensure that they elect a National Working Committee (NWC) that will truly represent the interest and aspirations of genuine APC members.

Ayo Oyalowo, Spokesperson of the Group, said the calls became necessary in view of the defeat of APC in the last weekend’s Anambra governorship election, rancorous State and Local Government Congresses as well as other malfeasances.

“Another crystal clear evidence of the failure of the Caretaker Committee is the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election. While it is sad that the APC came a dismal third in an election it had every chance of winning, it would have been magic if the party had performed better than it did, especially considering that the candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba emerged through a process that was completely strange to the ideals of the APC.

“Little wonder that almost all the aspirants of the party in the primary election turned the other way after they had been denied the right to exercise their rights as full-fledged members in a free and fair contest. To make matters worse, the Caretaker Committee, rather than manage the fallout of that unfortunate primary elections, busied itself pursuing opposition party members to join the APC,” Oyalowo said.

He further called on all party members who have aspirations for any position in the forthcoming national convention to come out and declare their interests without the fear of being denied the right to contest at the convention.

“Concerned APC Stakeholders wholeheartedly throw its weight behind the direct primary option of electing candidates for political parties. For us in the APC, this singular action of the National Assembly which has also received the endorsement of the tripartite committee is a victory for internal party democracy, one that will return the party to the ordinary members who have toiled day and night for the success of the party and not a few privileged and selfish individuals,” he added.