APC adopts direct primary for Kogi guber election

The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State says it has adopted the direct mode of primaries for the conduct of its governorship primary election.

The party informed the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as aspirants of its decision to adopt the direct mode, in a letter dated 6th April, 2023, and signed by Abubakar Kyari, the acting national chairman, according to a statement.

It said: “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has therefore resorted to adopt the direct mode of primary election instead of the indirect mode as earlier communicated.

“Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, 15th April, 2023.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja Federal High Court, recently nullified the Kogi State APCs’ delegate list for the purpose of nominating a governorship candidate for the party in the November governorship elections.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering Judgement, voided the ward and local government congresses conducted February 7, on the grounds that the process was not in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC.