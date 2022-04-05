AP Presidential aspirant condemns suspension of Abuja-based chief Imam, Nuru Khalid

Christopher Imumolen, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Accord Party (AP) has condemned the suspension of Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in the Federal Capital Territory by the mosque’s committee over comments on the nation’s unabated insecurity.

The news of the suspension of the chief Imam by the mosque’s committee over comments on the nation’s unabated insecurity has been on social media since last weekend.

The Muslim cleric was said to have been suspended by the mosque’s committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent Kaduna train bombing.

Senator Sai’du Dansadau, the chairman of the Mosque Steering Committee announced the suspension of the Islamic cleric on Saturday for allegedly “inciting sermon on Friday, April 1, 2022.”

Dansadau explained that the Imam had preached against exercising civic duty by advising voters to give conditions to political leaders before electing them.

Reacting to the suspension in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, Christopher Imumolen, the Accord Party presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections noted that the incessant killings in the land is an obvious sign that the powers that be want Nigerians to be mute while evil roars freely.

Imumolen, however, urged the cleric to stay strong as numerous attacks will be launched against him, especially as they operate on the aegis of the government.

He assured him that the truth will always prevail over falsehood and propaganda.

The aspirant added that the courage to speak truth to power was some of the virtues that him with the suspended cleric.

According to him, the courage to speak truth is one of the virtues that connect the two of us. The virtues are capacity for critical outbursts against the massive failure of the President Buhari administration to address insecurity, killings, collapse of infrastructure, economic misfortune and so on.

Imumolen remains Nigeria’s 2023 presidential hopeful on the platform of the Accord Party; he is an academic of repute, an oil and gas professional, philanthropist and an empowerment maestro, who has touched the lives of over 500,000 Nigerians with supports over the decades.

The 2023 presidential aspirant said he had been providing solid scholarship based on academic pedestal for the teeming population of Nigerian youths.

He believed that restructuring of the Nigerian state should be hinged on love, people-based policies and citizens-oriented leadership capable of ensuring collective prosperity, peace and unity.