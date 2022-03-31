Presidential aspirant says Nigeria under siege

Christopher Imumolen, a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections on the platform of the Accord Party (AP), has bemoaned the state of the nation, saying urgent drastic measures must be taken to avert further loss of lives.

Imumolen lamented the silence among the elite over rising insecurity and loss of lives, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians must rise to save the country because it was presently under siege from terrorists. He stated this at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

The renowned academic, however, blamed the myriad of socio-economic challenges bedeviling Nigeria on incompetent leaders currently in power, noting that it was time for a paradigm shift to rescue the country from imminent collapse.

According to him, it is not new anymore that the nation is under attack. There is a need for concerned Nigerians like me to speak up. You can see that the security of Nigeria is in a mess, the state of Kaduna State is nothing to write home about.

“We are no longer safe, we can no longer travel through the road, through the rail and I’m beginning to ask myself; how did we get to this situation?

Read also: 2023: Zone PDP Presidential ticket to North in interest of fairness – Tambuwal

“This situation is a result of the lackadaisical, incompetence of those who currently lead us and it is high time Nigerians began to speak the truth because we need to revive this country.

“If one thousand men can be kidnapped, many killed and nobody knows where they are at this point, it means the country is not safe.

“We are in a time where the president, governors, and the vice president should not be sleeping because war has been declared on this nation, we are under attacked”.

Speaking further, the presidential aspirant added that Nigerians must rise and vote for purposeful leaders in the 2023 general elections, stating that if voted into power he would rescue the country and initiate policies that would alleviate the myriad of socio-economic problems confronting Nigerians.

“I am not talking about 2023, I am talking about now. Kaduna needs to be saved, Kanfancha needs to be saved and every part of the country needs to be saved. We should have peace of mind while traveling along the roads. You cannot travel; I call on all Nigerians to join me in this match and let rescue our nation,” Imumolen added.