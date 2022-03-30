2023: Zone PDP Presidential ticket to North in interest of fairness – Tambuwal

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said in the interest of fairness, PDP should zone its presidential ticket to the North.

Tambuwal, who was in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State in continuation of his consultation with PDP members, of his aspiration to contest in 2023 said, he was not even concerned about the zoning arrangement, but that PDP should be returned to power at the center in 2023.

The Sokoto state Governor said, out of the 16 years the party was in power, the South alone, under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan did close to 14 years.

He added, Umaru Yar’Adua from the North did not spend more than two years before power retuned to the South.

“In the interest of fairness, the presidential ticket should be zoned to the North.

“Out of the six presidential candidates the PDP fielded from 1999, four were from the South and only two are from the North,” he added.

He said, the situation in the PDP was different, and so nobody should use what happened in other parties to decide what should happen in the PDP.

Tambuwal, however, pointed out that zoning should not be the only yardstick to decide the flag bearer of the party in 2023.

The Sokoto governor added that, though he was contesting for president, it was about rescuing the nation and not just about himself.

He added that, himself and others were working towards having a consensus candidate like the APC did during their national convention that produced the National Chairman.

According to him, he had the experience to turn the country around and put it on the path of development, if elected president.

Similarly, the former Senate President, Pius Anyim, who is also contesting for president under PDP, called on Nasarawa delegates to vote for a South-Easterner.

Anyim said, it was only right for the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the South-east to give the people a sense of belonging.

Francis Orogu, the Chairman of the PDP in Nasarawa State, assured them that the party was also consulting and would take a decision at the right time to avoid mistakes of the past.