Kwankwaso moves to NNPP to challenge APC, PDP

In confirmation of BusinessDay’s recent story signaling an imminent defection, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Tuesday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

In a story titled ‘2023: Kwankwaso rides on NNPP to upstage APC, PDP’, BusinessDay had reported that “The adoption of Boniface Aniebonam’s NNPP by some political heavyweights is set to change the narrative in 2023.”

The report also hazarded that “Unlike in 2019 presidential election when the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called the shots with smaller parties making little or no impact, 2023 may be different with the determination of a Third Force, peopled by some political juggernauts led by Kwankwaso.

Read also: 2023: APC, PDP in trouble as Kwankwaso, Yakassai, others launch ‘National Movement’

“Kwankwaso and his group have entered into a working relationship with an existing party, the NNPP, a platform they said they hope to use to ‘save democracy, rescue Nigeria from APC and PDP.’”

Our correspondent gathered that Kwankwaso officially resigned his membership of the PDP on Tuesday in a letter he sent to his ward chairman, dated March 29, 2022.

Kwankwaso had recently hinted that he would defect to the New Nigeria People Party.

Last month, he said both the APC and PDP had nothing to show to warrant being re-elected in the coming 2023 elections.

According to him, instead of voting for them again, Nigerians should look for a party that can rescue them collectively.

“I don’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and to vote for them in the coming 2023 elections. So, I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue them from the present situation,” he said.