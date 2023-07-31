Anthrax disease: Lagos begins vaccination of animals

The Lagos State government has begun free vaccination of domesticated animals, in order to forestall the prevalence of Anthrax disease in the state.

Olatokunbo Emokpae, permanent secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture, who confirmed this on Friday, added that the ministry has also strengthened surveillance around abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the state.

Anthrax, an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, affects domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, and wild animals.

Human beings who come in contact with infected animals can also get infected with the disease.

Emokpae said that the vaccination of domesticated animals, free of charge, would also be conducted alongside the inspection exercise.

She listed symptoms of anthrax disease in infected animals to include sudden death and bleeding from natural orifices – mouth, ear, nose, anus and vulva, in female animals.

According to her, the blood discharge is usually dark and the dead animal will disintegrate quickly.

“Members of the public must not go near or touch animals suspected to have contracted the disease.

“They should immediately report cases of symptoms in animals to the state ministry of agriculture director of veterinary services or to the veterinary epidemiologist.

“The state government solicits the cooperation of animal owners as Veterinary Personnel vaccinate animals,” she said.