Annual ridership on Lagos ferry hits 500,000

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos is inching closer to the full operationalisation of its intermodal transportation system as more people now use the waterways.

According to the governor, the Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) now moves over 500,000 passengers annually across the waters in the state.

The state hopes to fully actually actualise the intermodal transportation- integrating road, rail, and the waterway by 2022 when its ongoing rail construction – Mile 2 to Marina (Blue Line) and Agbado to Oyingbo (Red Line) would have been completed and flagged off for commercial operations.

Speaking at the commissioning seven high capacity boats and launch of Cowry Cards for water transportation in Lagos on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said the procurement of the new boats was in fulfilment of his administration’s promise to double the number of boats in the LAGFERRY fleet.

Represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat the governor said: “We are also launching the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for our multimodal transportation system, which I am happy to note, is gradually taking shape as we have commenced the integration of our rail lines, bus terminals and waterways.

“I am pleased to inform you that we are already witnessing positive outcomes from our investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation.

“In the last one year, LAGFERRY has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways including the Super Eagles who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match.”

He explained that in addition to commuting people, LAGFERRY promotes tourism and provides logistics solutions to business owners who move their trucks and cargoes through the waterways within Apapa and through regular charter services.

“The impressive performance of LAGFERRY in the last one year is an indication of the growing confidence of our people in water transportation. It also justifies our decision to procure additional boats to enhance LAGFERRY’s operations and capacity to meet the transportation demands of its teeming passengers,” he said.