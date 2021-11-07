AnambraDecides: Soludo’s APGA leads in 5 LGAs

Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won in five Local Government Areas in the ongoing governorship election.

The local governments are Awka South, Onitsha South, Orumba South, Anaocha, and Anambra East.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended voting to Sunday due to the several lapses that delayed the accreditation and voting in several LGA’s.

The commission has fixed Sunday for the final collation of the election results.

There are 21 LGAs in Anambra but few results have been announced at LG collation centers and it has been a clean sweep for the candidate of the ruling party in Anambra.

Soludo has a total of 38,413 votes from the five LGAs and he is being trailed by Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has 14,543 votes, while Senator Andy Uba, comes a distant third with 8,145 votes.