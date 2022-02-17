Anambra traders fault government on suspension of market election

Anambra traders under the aegis of Integrity Group, have faulted the suspension of market Union elections in the state.

They described it as a cover up of atrocities by the state Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, Hon. Uchenna Okafor and his co-travellers.

The Commissioner in a letter signed by himself, dated Feb. 7, 2022, titled, ‘suspension of all pending market executive elections’, said that the suspension became necessary in view of the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the state within this period of transition.

His words, “due to the high level of political awareness in Anambra State, market union election in Anambra is a very serious exercise . The politics is always heated up during major market election”

“Because of this prevailing historical political polity, the Ministry became worried about the proposed market union election within the last moment of the transition.

Recalled that market union and town union elections were cancelled prior to governorship election 2021.

While the ban on town union election was lifted in December 2021, market union election was listed in January because traders don’t conduct election during Christmas season”

As a result of this all market elections were shifted to the first quarter of 2022 thereby piling so much pressure on the Ministry and political environment.”

“Our worry is that it’s not necessary to face this heated political environment and intrigues in the last minutes of the transition process.

“The Ministry reviewed the situation and came to the conclusion that the general interest of the state is Paramount . The election is likely to pose a major distraction.

Read also: Baraje clears air on zoning ahead of 2023 general election

“So on this note all the proposed election of market union, zones, units and lines in Anambra state are hereby postponed till any date that may be decided by different market unions beyond March 2022.

“Market unions are advised to meet and choose beyond March 2022 . All markets are to maintain the status quo to ensure a noiseless and peaceful tray process.”

The letter was copied to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, State Director of DSS and the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon D. Don Adinuba.

In a swift reaction, chairman of Integrity Group, that composed of representatives of all Markets in the state, Mr. Obinna Madu, said that, ” the suspension of all the markets was a ploy by the Commissioner to cover up bulk money he collected from market leaders he imposed on the traders either as elected or caretaker committee”

“How can he issue a letter to the traders banning conduct of market elections from 7th February 2022 but on the 8th of February he conducted an election for traders at Ose market, who is fooling who.”

“It is also criminal for the Commissioner to impose leaders on traders like he did at the recently held election for traders at Ogbaru Main Market where two out of three chairmanship candidates boycotted the election because of illegality and one of the candidates beaten up and his clothes torn and at the end of the day a native doctor was declared winner because he was anointed candidate of the Commissioner and used money to pave his way.”

Madu, who was flanked by his secretary, Mr. Onyeka Udeogalanya, added that, “at Ochanja market the commissioner imposed his brother as a caretaker committee chairman and the election which is billed for March 3rd will no longer hold going by this his letter so that his brother will stay longer before election will be conducted there.

The same brother will be used in his preparation for the House of Representatives he is eyeing as his (brother) will be used to mobilise the people in his constituency.”

“At the drug market of the Bridgehead, where one Ajamma is the caretaker committee chairman, he has been promised to be imposed on the traders as elected chairman but with this suspension of market election after money exchanged hands, the traders are divided”

He also frowned at the present situation in the markets where the rich now bribe the Ministry to impose candidates of their choice on the traders.

He argued that if this trend is not checked the markets will be bastardized by the rich who claim that the imposed leaders protect their wares in the market.

“The likes of Arthur Eze, Emeka Ofor, Bossac, among others, if they do what one richman did at Ogbaru main market by imposing the leaders in all markets, it will result in bastardizing the markets” he added.