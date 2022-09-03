Alleged N6.3bn fraud: Court discharges, acquits Jonah Jang

After four years of legal battle, Senator David Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau State, and Yusuf Pan, the former cashier in the office of the Secretary of the State Government, were set free.

Jang and Pan were set free on Friday by Justice Christine Dabup, the presiding judge of the Plateau High Court in Jos.

Delivering judgment, Dabup said that the court could not find the two accused of all the charges levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had accused Jang and Pan of misappropriating public funds amounting to over N6.3 billion before they left office in 2015, an allegation they refuted.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, the lead counsel for Jang, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said that his client had been vindicated, while Rotimi Jacobs, the lead counsel for the EFCC, said they would study the judgement and respond appropriately.

“It was discovered that not a single kobo, let alone a single naira, was embezzled, dishonestly acquired, or taken by Senator David Jonah Jang,” Ozekhome said.

“Well, we have not seen the complete copy of the judgment. When we look at the judgment, I will review it, “Jacobs said. “We may go on appeal.”

Jang was really excited as he couldn’t hold back his tears to express his gratitude to God. “I thank God almighty,” he said.

Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were in a jubilant mood, seeing that their political leader had been freed and acquitted of all charges levelled against him by the EFCC.