Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is dead

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi,the Alaafin of Oyo, is dead.

He was 83. His rule lasted for 52 years, the longest in the history of the Alaafin throne.

The Alaafin died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, BusinessDay gathered.

But Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin’s Media and Publicity Director denied his death saying he has neither fallen sick nor rushed to the hospital for any serious ailment, hence he and his family remain agile and active .

Sources however said the remains of the traditional ruler were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began.

It was gathered that the monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on late Friday night.

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, who will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is announced.

With the demise of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch. Adeyemi’s predecessor, Bello Ladigbolu, was from the Agunloye House.

Adeyemi became the Alaafin of Oyo in November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, after the civil war. He was known popularly as Iku Baba Yeye.

The Alaafin of Oyo is survived by Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, his senior wife popularly known as Iya Adodo; junior wives including; Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Mujidat Adeyemi, Rukayat Adeyemi,Folashade Adeyemi, Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Omobolanle Adeyemi, Moji Adeyemi, Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, Damilola Adeyem and numerous children.