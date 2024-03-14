Akwa Ibom moves to actualise Ibom Deep Seaport project

…as committee is allocated office

There are renewed hopes towards the actualisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport as Akwa Ibom government has repositioned the technical committee in charge of its implementation by providing it with a befitting office accommodation.

Accordingly, Governor Umo Eno has conducted members of the Technical Committee on the Implementation of Ibom Deep Seaport round the new office accommodation assigned to them on the third floor of Dakkadda Towers, the state-owned 21-storey smart building on Udo Udoma Banking Layout, Uyo.

The governor said the move to allocate the new office space to the committee was necessitated by the need to avail them with requisite and befitting office space to aid the realisation of the Deep Seaport project.

He assured that with the steps taken by the State government in recent times, including the award of contract for construction of the 13.6Km Orukim-Unyenghe-Universal Energy Road to the Ibom Deep Seaport site, the allocation of the new befitting accommodation among others, were genuine efforts for the Seaport project to be back on track.

“We have been working on the Ibom Deep Seaport, but I think it is now time for us to revitalise that committee. So today we had a meeting to do a proper review of all our outstanding matters.

“They didn’t have a befitting office, so government has now brought them here to have one. We are going to begin to have investors come in and all of that.

“I think we have had a good discussion and we have commenced the whole process again. What I can say is that we are all ready now, we are back and you will begin to see activities geared towards the realization of the Ibom Deep Seaport,” the governor stated.

On her part, the Chairman, Technical Committee on the Implementation of Ibom Deep Seaport, Mfon Usoro, thanked the governor for the office accommodation and other forms of support to the committee which she described as a demonstration of his commitment to the project.

She affirmed that the project would not only place Akwa Ibom State on the global maritime map, but serve as a major economic gateway to West and Central Africa.

Usoro maintained that with Governor Umo Eno’s gesture, committee members and consultants are rejuvenated to work even more assiduously towards the accomplishment of the project.