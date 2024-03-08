Akwa Ibom releases N2.7bn for gratuities, leave grants

Governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has authorized the release of additional N2.7 billion for the payment of gratuities to the retired workers and leave grants for primary school teachers.

BusinessDay reports that the breakdown of the payment is as follows: N725 million for 2023 Leave Grant for primary school teachers; N500 million for the payment of gratuity for primary school teachers; N500 million for the National Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE); and N975 million for the payment of gratuity for retired State civil servants.

With the release of these funds, Governor Umo Eno, since coming to office nine months ago, had paid a total of N14.7 billion in gratuities and leave grants for retired workers in the State.

He had previously authorized the release of N12 billion for the same purpose.

The payment of the gratuities and Leave Grant, coming at a time of harsh economic times affecting the nation, is indeed a welcome development and is expected to bring huge relief for the retired and serving workers, and ring true the generally held definition of Governor Eno, as a people-centric leader.

Essien Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, stated his on Wednesday during a live radio interview on XL 106.9FM, Uyo, saying Governor Eno had recently released another N2.7 billion for payment of gratuities to retired workers and leave grants for primary school teachers.

“When Udom Emmanuel assumed office in 2015, one of his first actions was the clearing of 10-year arrears of gratuities between 2001 and 2011 for local government workers and primary school teachers”, Ndueso said.