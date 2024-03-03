Akwa Ibom Assembly passes bulk purchase bill, others

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed three bills after they were read for the third third time during plenary.

The bills include, the Akwa Ibom State Bulk Purchase Agency for the purchase of bulk commodities in the State and other matters connected therewith;

The bill was considered due to the harsh economy which has resulted in high cost of living and inflation in the country.

The passage followed the adoption of the report presented during plenary by the chairman house committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ubong Attah, a member representing Ibesikpo Asutan state constituency.

A bill for a law to amend the Akwa Ibom State Agricultural Loans Law to increase the amount that may be granted as loans to Individual farmers, corporate bodies and cooperative societies and for related matters from 200,000 was also passed.

According to the reports as presented by the chairman, house committee on Agriculture, both bills got the backing of the Nigeria labour Congress in the state, Civil liberty Organizations, Non Governmental Organization, Stakeholders, groups and Individuals during the public hearing held on Monday 26th February, 2024

Another bill for a law to establish the Akwa Ibom state Infrastructure and assets management and maintenance agency and for other matters connected therewith was also passed.

Presenting his reports, Committee chairman on Special Duties,Uwem Imo-ita said the bill was expected to provide a uniform management framework for sustainability, efficiency and accountability in the use and management of government assets thereby improving good health and safety in the work environment.

Similarly, the assembly has resolved to make budgetary provisions for urgent renovation and Upgrading of Okorote General Hospital in Eastern Obolo local Government Area and as well provide adequate social amenities and retaining of medical personnel to work in the hospital.

This resolution followed the adoption of the report as presented by chairman, house committee on Health, Moses Essien Member representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency.

The motion was moved by Selinah Ukpatu, member representing Ikot Abasi Eastern / Obolo State Constituency and was committed to the House Committee on Health for in depth study to be reported back to the House.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Udeme Otong has directed the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Nsikak-Abasi Orok to communicate the House decisions to governor Umo Bassey Eno for his assent.