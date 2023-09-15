Akwa Ibom clergy forum inducts 71 ministers in Lagos

The Akwa Ibom Clergy Forum (AICLEF) has formally inducted 71 ministers of the gospel and eight professional stakeholders into its fold, at the auditorium of United Evangelical Church (Founded as Qua Iboe Church), Surulere, Lagos.

The forum also honoured the Lagos Chapter of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio (MMI) and eight distinguished individuals with an ‘Excellence Award’ for their show of love, supports and contributions to service of God and humanity.

Daniel Akwatang, chairman, board of trustees (BOT) of the forum, charged the pastoral inductees who are mostly Church overseers to lead by example, be the light of the world, patient and preach only the message of salvation to their followers.

He equally enjoined the professional stakeholder inductees and awardees to remain committed, faithful, selfless and generous stewards and continue in service to God and humanity.

“Today, history is being made in AICLEF where 71 ministers of the gospel are inducted alongside other professional stakeholders to do God’s work more effectively.

“Let me start by congratulating everyone of you as God’s chosen. This induction is significant and solemn. You have dedicated yourselves to the service of God and humanity, may His grace abide in you. Be guided by the hymns you rendered – ‘O Jesus I have promised’ and ‘Take my life and let it be’ during the event,” he said.

According to Akwatang, the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio is a good, respected and credible socio-cultural organisation working for the well being of Akwa Ibom people in general.

“Continue on the good work. The excellence award is well deserved and commendable, considering the path played by MMI in the formation of AICLEF,” he stated.

Emmanuel Udofia, former, prelate of the African Church and lead speaker, while speaking on the theme, ‘The Value of Leadership Structure in the Administration of Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria,’ called on Church leaders to promote leadership through congregational relationship for a progressive Church.

Anietie Etukudo, one of the guest speakers, on his part emphasizes on the need for Church leaders to address the problems of accountability, succession planning and financial mismanagement.

According to him, church leaders must promote transparency in all spheres of church administration, so as to help pentecostal churches in Nigeria grow.

Joseph Emmanuel, president, AICLEF, earlier in his address stated that the forum will continue to pray for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation in general, noting that, Nigeria as a nation needs prayers in times like this for God to positively turn things around.

He emphasized that the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria requires prayers for them to be surmounted.