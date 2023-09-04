Succour for VVF patient as Akwa Ibom governor’s wife throws lifeline

For Blessing Ekanem, a young lady who suffers from obstetrics injuries, succour has come her way when she least expected it.

Thanks to the benevolence of Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, who has offered to take care of all Ekanem’s medical bills required for the treatment.

Ekanem, 20, who got pregnant at the age of 13, had undergone seven reconstructive surgical operations with no relief in sight and is in need of urgent attention in order to be declared fit and whole again.

Eno picked up Ekanem’s bill when she visited the Pope John Paul Family Life Centre/VVF Hospital, Mbribit Itam, near Uyo to present medical equipment to the medical centre on behalf of the Esop Mbong Ibaan, a socio-cultural women’s group of Akwa Ibom in Dallas, USA.

The governor’s wife said it was abnormal for young girls to be suffering from such diseases and charged all the patients not to go back to their old ways after their treatments. She thanked the Esop Mbon Iban for their love for their roots in spite of the distance, lauding their great sense of patriotism.

“I deliberately called you children earlier because the reason why you are here today is not as a result of childish behaviours but because the mistake has been made and you are here, God is now giving you a second chance. When God stands by you and this machine is used to treat you and you recover, do not go back to your old ways,” she advised.

She further said: “If this hospital were to buy the equipment, I am not sure they will readily be able to afford it, but the grace of God is all-sufficient that God has inspired somebody all the way from the United States of America to send this down to you; we say may God bless her, wherever she is, whatever she does, God bless and prosper her.’’

To the caregivers and health workers at the hospital, Patience Eno appreciated the efforts of caregivers and health workers at the hospital in giving life back to those in dire need, praying to God to bless them accordingly.

“And as you use this equipment, it will prosper in your hand, the patients they will use these types of equipment for, they will be cured, they will be well and will be made whole again,’’ she said.

In her motherly disposition, the governor’s wife toured the wards of the hospital where she also offset the medical bills of many indigent patients.

Welcoming the wife of the governor to the health facility, the centre’s administrator, Rosemary Akpa, a reverend sister, said the idea of Family Life Centre/VVF Hospital was the initiative of Dr Ann Ward, who until her demise was an obstetrician/gynaecologist and a member of the Medical Missionaries of Mary who dedicated her life to serving humanity.

She reeled out a brief statistic of the hospital in the last five years, saying they have carried out a total of 506 repairs out of which 416 patients are from Akwa Ibom State while 90 are from other parts of the country.

The administrator, who thanked the Governor’s wife for coming to visit the hospital and Esop Mbong Ibaan Akwa Ibom Dallas for supplying the medical equipment, further highlighted challenges the hospital is facing including lack of power supply, funding and renovation of blocks. She called for help in this regard and prayed to God to bless the governor.

The wife of the Paramount Ruler of Eket LGA, Obonganwan Mandu Abia speaking on behalf of the President of Esop Ibaan Akwa Ibom, Dallas Branch, USA, Eno Ebong, said the medical equipment donated to the hospital was to facilitate the treatment and recovery of patients. She applauded the First Lady for obliging to receive and present the equipment to the hospital.

Some of the survivors of VVF including Happiness Udoudo of Ikono LGA shared their pathetic experience and the support received from the officials of the health facility.

Present at the event were the wife of the Speaker AKHA, Margaret Otong; wife of the Deputy Speaker state assembly, Enobong Edidem; the member representing Uruan State Constituency, Itoro Etim; member representing Eastern Obolo State Constituency, Selina Ukpatu; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ini Adiakpan; Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebiet; wife of the Paramount Ruler of Onna LGA, Nnwaowo Inyang, among others.