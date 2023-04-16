Akwa Ibom Assembly passes map establishment bill

A bill for a law to provide for a map for Akwa Ibom State has been passed by the state assembly.

The new law, which is cited as the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment Law 2023, takes effect from April 13, 2023.

This followed the adoption of a report of the Joint Committee on Lands and Housing, Boundary and Conflict Resolution and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, presented by Udo Kierian Akpan (PDP-Oruk Anam), chairman of the committee.

According to the report, the bill, sponsored by David Lawrence (Eket), will help reduce agitations and communal conflicts, enhance and promote development within the mapped-out boundaries.

The report further stated that, “The bill will enhance cultural affinities of the people within the boundaries and make for easy identification and placements. It will also assist in the proper identification and allocation of resources domiciled in the component units.”

The report also recommended that all government White Paper on boundary issues across the state be taken into consideration and implemented without delay.

The bill was co-sponsored by Udo Kierian Akpan (Oruk Anam), Aniefiok Dennis Akpan (Etinan), Nse Essien (ONNA), Mark Esset (Nsit Atai), Victor Ekwere (Mkpat Enin), Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubium), Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom) and KufreAbasi Edidem (Itu).

The house also passed “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access Roads Agency and fund for the management, development, rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of Class B, Class C and Class D roads in Akwa Ibom State and for funding and other matters connected therewith.”

Aniekan Bassey, speaker of the house of assembly, who presided over the plenary, has directed Nsikak Orok, clerk of the house, to transmit clean copies of both bills to the governor for assent.

In the meantime, the house has adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10am.