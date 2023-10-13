Akwa Ibom Assembly passes legislative financial autonomy bill

The Akwa Ibom State Assembly has passed the legislative financial autonomy bill after it was read the third time.

The bill provides for the management of funds accruing to the state assembly from the consolidated revenue fund to ensure transparency and accountability.

The bill received an accelerated hearing before being passed after it was read a third time on Thursday.

Leading the debate, the Deputy Leader and sponsor of the Bill, Otobong Bob, a member representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency highlighted the general principles of the Bill and noted that the Legislative Autonomy was a fulfilment of the constitutional provisions as enshrined in section 121(3) of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republican of Nigeria as amended.

According to him, “Any amount standing to the credit of the (a) House of Assembly of the State; and (b) Judiciary; in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State shall be paid directly to the said bodies respectively.”

Bob said that the Bill was for the immense benefit of the Legislature and the State in general.

Speaking separately in favour of the Bill, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Kufre-Abasi Edidem; the Chief whip, Effiong Johnson; Mfon Idung (Etim Ekpo Ika) and Uduak Ekpo-Ufot (Etinan) commended the features of the Bill, saying it would ensure availability of funds for legislative oversight functions, Public hearing, lawmaking, training and re-training of Assembly Staff and Legislative aides.

Speaking shortly after the plenary in his office, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Jerry Otu, member representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency described the passage of the Bill as a welcome development. He said that the Bill being a national Law, will take all Assembly issues to another level.

The Assembly spokesman further disclosed that Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Delta and other assemblies had already domesticated it.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Udeme Otong who presided directed the Clerk of the House, Nsikak-Abasi Orok, to communicate the assembly’s decision to Governor Umo Eno for assent.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned its plenary to reconvene on Thursday, 19th October, 2023.