Akintoye Akindele joins NICA governing counsel

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), formally known as the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), has announced the appointment of Akintoye Akindele to the Governing Council of the Institute.

The body made this announcement via a press statement sent on Monday, stating that Akindele’s appointment is a much-needed injection to strengthen the board and drive new vigour into the institute.

The organisation which until President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent into law got the national recognition that would put it on par in terms of relevance and legal backing with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and others.

According to the statement, “The fresh appointment is expected to strengthen the board and inject new vigour into the institute that just last week got its long-awaited national recognition after President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law an Act of the National Assembly making ICA the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), Act No. 1018 of 2022.”

“Akindele brings on board long experience as a lecturer, nurturer, and builder of future minds at leading schools in Africa and globally. He is also an investor, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. ” The statement went on to extol his personality and all that he represents.

The organisation sees Akindele’s impressive achievements as a much-needed re-branding, especially after the legal backing it got.

“Akindele is the Founder & Chairman of Platform Capital; Chairman of Unicorn Group; Founder & CEO of Duport Midstream (the first energy park in Africa); Founder, CEO & Chairman of Atlantic International Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited; CEO & Chairman of Diatom Impact; a Future Africa Awards Honoree; awarded African Business Leader of the Year 2022 by the African Leadership Organisation; and a Business Accessibility & Inclusion Champion by the African Women’s Development and Communications Network,” it read.

“The platform has a presence in eight countries across five continents and over 170 investments (including five global VC funds) in nine sectors.”

“The platform deploys patient, value-accretive capital alongside international and local value investors to create champion businesses with the ability for regional scale.”

“He sits on the boards of international companies such as Koniku, Koko Networks, Leo Flight, Lipa Later, MaC Ventures, Sanivation, Tuma, Ada Animation, AgroBell, Big Cabal Media, Bookings Africa, Elect Her, Edusko, Elite CV, Koyo Nation, Mahoghany Studios, Merge, Milton Foods Group, Mobaby, PayCloud, Saferoom, Solar Fi, Strap, Valio Technologies, Yahshud, and Sustainability Truthing,” the statement continued.

“Professor Chris Onalo, Registrar/CEO of NICA, congratulated Akindele on the new appointment, stating that the coming on board of the much experienced human development expert demonstrates NICA’s commitment to leverage a team of talented professionals with requisite experience, fresh perspectives, and insights to drive NICA into the next level as a chartered national institute for the nation’s credit economy, people, and organisations in credit management.” The statement concluded.