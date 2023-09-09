Akeredolu resumes office after returning from medical leave

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has resumed his duty after returning from Germany on Thursday, September 7th, after a 3months medical vacation.

Recall that in the Governor’s letter of 4th June 2023, which was written to the State House of Assembly, had informed of his proceeding on medical leave and later extended it indefinitely on 4th July 2023 following the doctor’s advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

But the Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who received the letter on behalf of his co-lawmakers on Friday, said Governor Akeredolu has forwarded a letter of his resumption from medical vacation to the State House of Assembly.

According to Oladiji, the governor’s action is in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the Governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September, 2023.

“The governor, in his letter, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their good wishes,” Oladiji said.

He said the governor expressed appreciation to God for bringing him back home hale and hearty and the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back in office.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Akure, said upon his return, Akeredolu convened a meeting with key stakeholders from Ondo State in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where he landed.

The statement reads further; “Stakeholders present at the meeting included members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide; Members of the State Executive Council, led by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Assembly members, led by Senator Jide Ipinsagba; and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

“Other were: youth groups, led by the Ondo APC Youth Leader, Comrade Olawande Ayo Wisdom; Former Local Government Chairmen, led by Hon. Augustine Ogbesetore; and members of the Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO).

“The wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, also joined the Governor to receive the FOWOSO members.

“During the meeting, Governor Akeredolu formally handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide and also provided a copy to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was in attendance.

“Governor Akeredolu said, “I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory.”

“I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much. God has done what the majority of our people wanted. Majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with House of Assembly members here. We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office.

“I want to tell you that I am back and will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

“Governor Akeredolu, while meeting with members of the State Executive Council, informed them that he had presented his letter of resumption to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“He thanked the Executive Council members for their prayers and the good work they had done while he was on medical vacation.

“The Governor emphasized; “We are now back, and we give God all the glory. I must first let House of Assembly members know that we have returned. As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State. We thank God that I am alive and here. It’s your prayers that have kept us here. The office of the Governor has resumed full work.

“Governor Akeredolu also held meetings with members of the National Assembly, including Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; Members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Idanre/Ifedore, Hon. Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Hon. Jimi Odimayo and Akoko South West/South East, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.

“The Governor thanked the people of Ondo State for their ceaseless prayers and support during his recovery process.

“He assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the state.”