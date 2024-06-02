Railway workers to begin indefinite nationwide strike on Monday

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike starting at midnight on Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

This action follows what the union describes as the ‘insensitivity’ of the Federal Government on two key issues including the failure to agree on a new national minimum wage as earlier directed by organised labour and the government’s refusal to revert electricity tariffs to N66 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) as well as its implementation of a banded electricity system.

The Union claimed the government failed to meet their demands for a new minimum wage by the end of May 2024 as previously agreed upon.

Additionally, they strongly opposed the recent increase in electricity tariffs from N66/kWh to N225/kWh, along with the categorisation of electricity into different bands.

Francis Igbokwe, secretary general of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, said in a notice issued at the weekend.

He called on the railway management to ensure the protection of all critical equipment and the corporation property during the strike.

The strike action would likely cause significant disruption to passenger and freight rail services across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, passengers planning to travel by train after June 3rd are advised to contact the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the latest information.