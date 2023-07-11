Akeredolu extends medical leave indefinitely

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has extended his earlier medical leave indefinitely following doctor’s advise on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

This was contained in a letter he forwarded to the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who received the letter on behalf of his co-lawmakers said the governor’s action is in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Recall that in the Governor’s letter of 5th June, 2023, he had earlier informed of his proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July, 2023.

Oladiji, however, expressed optimism that Akeredolu would soon resume his duty.