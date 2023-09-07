Akeredolu returns to Nigeria

Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo state governor, returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after a three-month medical leave in Germany. He arrived at the Akure Airport at 11:45 p.m. and was received by a few of his aides.

Akeredolu had travelled to Germany on June 6, 2023, for medical treatment. He did not disclose the nature of his illness, but he said he was going for a “routine medical check-up”.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, has been acting Governor in his absence.

In August, Akeredolu wrote to the House of Assembly, notifying the lawmakers that he would be extending his medical leave abroad.

The Governor’s return was kept secret, and the state government released no official statement. However, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, later confirmed the news.

Olatunde said the Governor was in good health and would resume his duties immediately. He also noted that the Governor would meet with his cabinet members on Thursday, September 7, 2023.