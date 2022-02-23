Aisha Buhari, ministers storm NASS as reps receive constitution amendment report

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, accompanied by Pauline Tallen, the minister of Women Affairs, Zainab Ahmed, Finance and a delegation of Nigerian women was on Wednesday admitted into the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly.

The President’s wife was admitted midway into the plenary of the Senate and House of Representatives to witness the laying of the report of the Constitution amendment.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, in his welcome remarks said Aisha was on the floor of the Green Chamber in solidarity with constitutional amendments that promote women causes

The President’s wife and her delegation were in the House throughout the laying of the report by the House Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution chaired by Ahmed Idris Wase, the deputy speaker.

Wase laid before the House report of constitution amendment, comprising 68 bills for Acts to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999.

… Details later.