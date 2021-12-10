Air Peace takes delivery of 5th brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft

Air Peace has taken delivery of the fifth brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft- with reg number 5N-BYJ- which arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, stated that this new acquisition will further enable the airline to meet the growing air travel demand of Nigerians.

Olisa, who explained that this modernisation of fleet is to achieve the no-city-left-behind ambition of the airline, stressed that just about two weeks ago, the airline brought in two new Airbus 320s to boost domestic and regional connectivity.

He said that with this fifth brand new Embraer 196-E2 aircraft, the airline has eight more from the thirteen firm orders it made from the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, Embraer, in 2019.

He hinted that the remaining eight E195-E2s will be delivered next year, adding that the airline plans to activate purchase rights for 17 of the same aircraft model once the initial 13 are delivered, totalling 30 ultra-modern airplanes.

“We are determined to give the flying public world-class flight experience and to achieve this, we decided to invest in state-of-the-art aircraft through strategic fleet expansion. Our fleet are increasingly becoming modern and it is all to help reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians”, Olisa emphasised.

The airline’s Spokesperson, who assured Nigerians of adequate flights during this festive period, asserted that a good number of aircraft will be returning from overseas maintenance and this will increase the frequencies of specific routes and bolster overall operations.

Air Peace currently services 20 domestic routes, 6 regional routes, and 2 international destinations and operates an increasing modern fleet of 33 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 2 Airbus 320s.