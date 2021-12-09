Arik Air resumes flight to Owerri, Asaba for Christmas

Arik Air will from Wednesday, December 15, 2021 resume daily flight operations from Lagos to Owerri and Asaba.

Both Owerri and Asaba flights will operate from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

Flights from Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7:00 am while the inbound from Owerri will leave Sam Mbakwe Airport at 8:30am. Asaba flights will depart Lagos at 1:30pm while inbound flight leaves Asaba Airport at 3:00pm.

The resumption of flights to Owerri and Asaba is to enable customers celebrate the festive season with their family and friends. As a caring airline, Arik Air also wants customers to have a safe and peaceful yuletide.

Similarly, Arik Air is increasing frequency from Lagos to Jos from four weekly flights to daily effective December 15, 2021.

The additional frequencies to Jos is to enable customers to have more choices and connect with their loved ones for the festive season.

Roy Ilegbodu, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are aware that many of our customers in Owerri and Asaba have been yearning for our services. This is why we are resuming flights to these destinations”.