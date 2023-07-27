Ahmed Musa sells fuel at N580 per litre says it’s to reduce hardship

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain and former Leicester City winger, recently made a compassionate gesture to help reduce the hardships faced by many Nigerians due to the hike in petroleum product prices.

The football star, who owns the MYCA7 petrol station in Kano, announced via his official Twitter handle on Monday that he was going to sell fuel at N580 per litre, from N620 a litre, a decision he said was to help the masses cope with the challenging economic situation.

This move came after the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, which triggered a surge in the cost of living, particularly affecting transportation expenses nationwide.

Speaking with PUNCH on Wednesday, the Sivasspor forward said the move was to help alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“It’s the best that I can do for my people here. No matter how small the reduction is, we can live better with that. It’s tough now and I know people are struggling to survive daily,” Musa said.

Musa also said that he plans to open more petrol stations across the country before he retires from football.

“Hopefully, MYCA7 will be in other parts of the country pretty soon,” he said.

Responding to questions on his Twitter handle, the Super Eagles captain said that the decision to lower fuel prices was entirely his own, driven by his desire to help the suffering masses.

Many excited Nigerians reacted with enthusiasm and appreciation, showering him with praise and urging others to follow the generous football star’s example.